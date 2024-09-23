Vistra (VST) Surges 16.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Vistra Corp. (VST) shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $107.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Vistra’s ability to produce a high volume of emission-free electricity from its solar, natural gas, nuclear and other alternative energy sources is the primary contributor to its performance. Strong retail business and rising demand from its expanding customer base are boosting its performance.



Utility operators are looking for new avenues to increase their clean electricity generation assets and lower emissions. Vistra’s decision to acquire the remaining interest in Vistra Vision is in sync with this aforesaid objective. This deal will provide Vistra with 100% ownership of highly valuable, carbon-free assets in the key growing markets across the United States.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45.6%. Revenues are expected to be $5.04 billion, up 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vistra, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 26.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vistra belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, Consolidated Edison (ED), closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $103.35. Over the past month, ED has returned 1.4%.

Con Ed's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $1.67. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +3.1%. Con Ed currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

