Vistra (VST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.59, changing hands as high as $18.65 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.47 per share, with $24.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.62.

