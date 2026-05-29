Vistra vs. Talen: Which Stock Is Better Positioned for the AI Boom?

Utility industry stocks are attracting increasing attention as the power generation landscape undergoes a significant transformation. Growing concerns about climate change, tighter emission standards and supportive government incentives, including tax credits, are accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. In response, utilities and independent power producers are investing heavily in cleaner and more sustainable energy technologies to address rising electricity demand fueled by electric vehicles, AI-based data centers and industrial electrification.



According to a report from the International Energy Agency, the rapid expansion of AI is driving an unprecedented increase in electricity demand. Global data centers consumed nearly 485 TWh of electricity in 2025, and that figure is expected to almost double to 950 TWh by 2030. Amid increasing demand for reliable 24x7 power, let’s focus on Vistra Corp. VST and Talen Energy TLN to generate substantial volumes of clean energy to meet demand from their customers.



Vistra is emerging as a major player in nuclear energy following the 2023 acquisition of Energy Harbor, which expanded the nuclear generation portfolio and supported the creation of Vistra Vision, its zero-carbon generation business. The company’s earnings visibility continues to improve as it secures long-term contracts and hedges a substantial portion of the output, with most production through 2028 already contracted. Approximately 3.8 GW of capacity is supported by 20-year power purchase agreements, including partnerships with Amazon and Meta Platforms, enhancing both revenue stability and long-term growth prospects.



Talen Energy is benefiting from its sizable clean energy generation portfolio and strategic transition toward zero-carbon power production. The company is modernizing legacy assets while expanding its renewable and nuclear operations to provide reliable and sustainable electricity. Talen Energy is also increasing production capacity through strategic acquisitions. Supported by its extensive infrastructure footprint, commitment to decarbonization and expanding clean energy portfolio. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on rising electricity demand and the accelerating adoption of clean power across the United States.



Both companies produce a large volume of clean energy for their customers. Let’s delve deep into their fundamentals that can help identify which stock offers the stronger investment opportunity in a rising clean energy demand from AI-based data centers.

VST & TLN’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 indicates an increase of 6.9% and 0.9%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The same for Talen Energy’s earnings per share in 2026 indicates a decline of 3.91% and for 2027 implies an increase of 4.83% in the past 60 days.



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Return on Equity

Return on equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



VST’s current ROE is 105.64% compared with TLN’s 41.58%.



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Debt to Capital & TIE Ratio

Power generation companies require substantial and ongoing investments to upgrade, maintain and expand their operations. The adoption of evolving technologies further increases capital requirements. As a result, electricity producers often rely on a combination of internal cash generation and market borrowings to finance their long-term investment plans.



Vistra’s debt-to-capital currently stands at 77.35% compared with Talen Energy’s 86.38%.



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The Times Interest Earned Ratio of VST and TLN at the end of the previous reported quarter was 3.5 and 1.3, respectively, which indicates both have enough financial capacity to meet their interest obligation without any difficulties, but the former is better placed financially.

Valuation

Vistra currently appears to be trading at a premium compared with Talen Energy on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis.



VST is currently trading at 15.92X compared with TLN's 14.78X.



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Summing Up

Vistra and Talen Energy are generating clean electricity and efficiently meeting customer demand in their service territories.



Based on the above discussion, Vistra currently has a marginal edge over Talen Energy, despite both stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Vistra offers a more compelling near-term investment case given stronger movement in earnings estimates in 2026, usage of a lower percentage of debt to run operations, better ROE and a healthier TIE ratio, making it a better choice compared with Talen Energy.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.