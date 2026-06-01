Vistra vs. Constellation Energy: The Big Revenue Face-Off

Key Points

Constellation Energy currently looks stronger on revenue because it consistently posts higher totals and recently recorded a massive upward spike.

However, there's a big reason behind that spike, and there's a reason behind Vistra's fluctuating revenues.

Investors should watch whether the rapidly widening revenue gap between the two companies persists or narrows in upcoming quarters.

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Vistra: Managing Revenue Volatility

Vistra (NYSE:VST) primarily generates revenue by operating as an integrated retail electricity and power generation business serving residential and commercial customers.

It achieved investment-grade status with multiple credit rating agencies and reported a net income margin of about 22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Constellation Energy: Reaching New Revenue Highs

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) generates and sells electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy to a diverse mix of customers throughout the U.S. It owns the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S.

It recently acquired several renewable natural gas facilities, while delivering approximately 14% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and tracking it helps investors understand the total sales a business generates before any expenses are subtracted.

Quarterly Revenue for Vistra and Constellation Energy

Quarter (Period End) Vistra Revenue Constellation Energy Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $3.7 billion $5.5 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $5.5 billion $6.5 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $7.4 billion $5.4 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $5.2 billion $6.8 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $4.3 billion $6.1 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $5.0 billion $7.2 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $2.3 billion $5.5 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $4.7 billion $11.1 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 28, 2026.

Foolish Takeaway

Vistra and Constellation Energy are two of the largest players in the U.S. energy sector, with Constellation owning the largest nuclear fleet and Vistra the second-largest in the U.S.

Yet Vistra’s revenue fluctuates quarter to quarter because it heavily uses energy derivatives to hedge its power prices. That means the value of future power and natural gas contracts changes with commodity prices, and Vistra includes those gains and losses in revenue. But if you notice the sudden massive jump in Constellation Energy’s Q1 revenue, there’s a big story behind it.

Constellation Energy acquired Calpine in a massive $16.4 billion deal in early 2026. Calpine is the leader in natural gas and geothermal generation, and the two companies combined now own a generation capacity of nearly 60 gigawatts (GW), serving 2.5 million customers.

In an interesting twist, Vistra is following suit and has agreed to acquire Cogentrix in a $4 billion deal to add 5.5 GW of natural gas capacity to its fleet across key organized power markets like PJM, New England, and ERCOT (the Texas grid). The two companies combined will have a generation capacity of nearly 50 GW.

With both companies following exactly the same growth strategy, the gap between them should narrow. Vistra’s hedging strategy, however, could still mean lumpy revenue, but that in no way means the company is any less strong ot not worth owning.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.