Vistra Updates Financial Impact Of Winter Storm Uri

(RTTNews) - Vistra (VST) estimates the financial impact of Winter Storm Uri on 2021 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and ongoing operations adjusted free cash flow before growth (FCFbG) at about $1.60 billion, including self-help initiatives.

Vistra is reissuing its 2021 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges at $1.475 billion to $1.875 billion and $200 million to $600 million, respectively.

Given the reduction in the amount of available capital in 2021 as a result of the financial impact from Uri, Vistra does not currently plan to repurchase any additional shares in 2021.

Vistra remains committed to its quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share in 2021 and to advancing its renewable development projects.

The company is evaluating financing alternatives to help fund and/or to potentially accelerate the pace of development of its Texas and California renewable and energy storage projects.

