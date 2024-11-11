Vistra Unusual Options Activity For November 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $76,515, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,458,216.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $200.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vistra's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vistra's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Vistra 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $38.3 $38.1 $38.3 $110.00 $382.9K 826 111 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.1 $6.8 $7.1 $140.00 $142.0K 3.3K 447 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $25.7 $23.8 $23.8 $180.00 $107.1K 0 50 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $36.8 $36.4 $36.8 $110.00 $95.6K 736 28 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $9.4 $9.4 $150.00 $77.5K 4.0K 208

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Vistra's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,404,989, the VST's price is up by 2.36%, now at $145.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 107 days. What The Experts Say On Vistra

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $158.33333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $178. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

