Vistra Unusual Options Activity For May 28

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $244,988 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $901,432.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $170.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.5 $160.00 $139.5K 111 469 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $14.15 $13.7 $13.65 $165.00 $136.5K 5.6K 107 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $165.00 $97.5K 1.7K 339 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $170.00 $93.7K 3.7K 484 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $16.25 $15.6 $15.57 $152.50 $93.4K 249 60

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Current Position of Vistra

With a trading volume of 1,662,547, the price of VST is down by -0.44%, reaching $163.13.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Vistra

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $167.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $160. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $164. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $178.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for VST

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

