Vistra Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Vistra. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 61% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,250, and 17 calls, totaling $1,377,085.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $175.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 511.5 with a total volume of 1,956.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.45 $10.0 $10.0 $150.00 $198.0K 1.2K 250 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.25 $10.0 $10.25 $150.00 $153.7K 1.2K 400 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.1 $9.15 $10.1 $150.00 $151.5K 1.2K 550 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $150.00 $150.0K 1.2K 550 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $22.0 $19.85 $22.0 $125.00 $121.0K 180 0

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra

Trading volume stands at 1,796,551, with VST's price up by 2.17%, positioned at $124.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $169.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $186. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $152.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for VST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

