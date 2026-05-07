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Vistra Swings To Profit In Q1, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

May 07, 2026 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Vistra Corp. (VST) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $1.029 billion compared with a net loss of $268 million in the prior year, driven by strong revenue growth.

Operating revenues totaled $5.640 billion, up from last year's $3.933 billion.

The company reaffirmed its ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6,800 - $7,600 million for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market hours, VST is trading at $164.00, up 3.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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