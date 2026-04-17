Vistra Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA: Buy, Hold or Take Profits?

Vistra Corp. VST has been trading above its 50-day simple moving average (“SMA”), signaling a short-term bullish trend. The stock closed at $165.53 yesterday, up 43.4% from the year-ago level of $114.83.



Vistra is enhancing its growth prospects through strategic investments in retail, renewable energy and storage, supporting the shift toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Strong demand from residential and commercial customers across key regions, along with high nuclear fleet reliability, is helping the company meet rising power needs and drive long-term value.



The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

VST’s 50 Day SMA



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In the past 12 months, VST’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry’s rally of 28.6%. The company’s share also fared better than the Zacks Utilities sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s return in the same time frame.



Another firm, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, also produces a substantial volume of clean energy from its nuclear generation assets. CEG’s shares have gained 44.7% in the past year.

Price Performance (One year)



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Should investors consider adding VST to their portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add VST stock to their portfolio.

Vistra’s Shares Move Up on Multiple Growth Drivers

Vistra operates a fully integrated model that combines power generation, retail electricity sales and energy storage, supported by strong risk management practices. This structure enables the company to balance supply and demand, reduce exposure to commodity price swings and generate stable cash flows with consistent earnings.



Its diversified, multi-fuel generation portfolio further strengthens long-term growth prospects. With a balanced mix of natural gas, nuclear, coal and expanding renewable and battery storage assets, the company can adapt to evolving market conditions, ensure grid reliability, manage costs efficiently and capitalize on periods of fuel price volatility or extreme weather. Vistra, with a diversified 44,000 MW portfolio spanning gas, nuclear, coal, solar and storage, is well positioned to meet rising commercial and industrial power demand while supporting long-term growth in the clean energy transition.



The company is improving earnings stability by securing contracts and increasing hedged output. As of fourth-quarter 2025, nearly all expected generation for 2026, the majority for 2027 and a significant portion for 2028 were hedged. Management anticipates that roughly half of total adjusted EBITDA will be derived from highly stable sources, supported by long-term wholesale agreements and retail operations.



Rising demand for clean electricity across Vistra’s service areas, driven by expanding AI data centers and increasing electrification in the Permian Basin, is creating new growth opportunities. The gradual drop in interest rates directly enhances Vistra’s financial profile by reducing borrowing costs and interest expense.

VST’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 65.78% and 26.71%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 18.89%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellation Energy’s earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 28.65% and 13.44%, respectively. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 21.62%.

VST’s Earnings Surprise History

Vistra’s earnings beat estimates in two out of the past four reported quarters, one on par and missed once. This resulted in an average earnings surprise of 8.94%.



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Another utility with a large volume of clean power generation capacity is NextEra Energy NEE. NextEra Energy’s earnings beat estimates in each of the past four reported quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 3.89%.

VST Stock Returns Higher Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a key indicator of a company’s financial performance. It reflects how effectively a corporation uses shareholders' equity to generate profits and is widely regarded as a measure of profitability and operational efficiency.



VST’s trailing 12-month ROE is 81.09%, way ahead of its industry average of 10.82%.



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NextEra Energy is also returning better than its industry peers. ROE of NEE is currently pegged at 12.18%.

VST Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Vistra is currently trading at a premium valuation compared with the industry. Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 17.61X compared with the industry average of 16.76X.



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Wrapping Up

Vistra’s strong hedging strategy, improving earnings estimates, above-industry return on equity and robust capital return program make the stock appealing. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for clean electricity across its service areas. Vistra’s diversified generation portfolio, spanning natural gas, nuclear, coal and expanding renewable and battery storage assets, provides a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth.



Given that VST’s shares are currently trading at a premium, existing investors may find it wise to hold their positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock and consider identifying a more attractive entry point for additional investment in the future.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.