Vistra Reverses To Loss In Q2; Reiterates Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST) on Friday reported net loss of $1.365 billion in the second quarter, compared with net income of $36 million last year.

The company posted net loss from ongoing operations of $1.312 billion compared net income of $227 million a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.278 billion from $811 million a year ago.

Quarterly revenue declined to $1.588 billion from $2.565 billion last year.

Looking froward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA from ongoing operations in the range of $2.810 billion to $3.310 billion.

