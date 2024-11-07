Vistra reports Q3 Q3 revenue $6.29B, consensus $5.01B

“I’m proud of another strong quarter of execution and performance by the Vistra (VST) team,” said CEO Jim Burke. “Our integrated model, which combines retail and generation with a strong commercial acumen, continues to deliver results for our many stakeholders. This is not only evident in the strength of our third quarter results, which were achieved despite milder Texas weather compared to 2023, but also in our improved outlook for both 2024 and 2025…We continue to see opportunities for both growth and capital return, in line with our four key strategic priorities. We are making progress on our plans to develop up to 2,000 MW of gas-fueled generation capacity as we evaluate the implementation of market reforms and the trajectory of forward prices. Our capital return program continues to deliver value, having returned over $5.4B since the program was originally announced in November 2021. We look forward to delivering on our 2024 goals and beginning to execute on our 2025 priorities.”

