Vistra Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings Results: How to Play the Stock?

Vistra Corp. VST reported mixed first-quarter 2025 earnings results on Jan. 24. Vistra reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 46 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Total revenues for the quarter came in at $3.93 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion by 10.7%.



The company gains from strong residential and business customers in both the Texas and Midwest and Northeast markets. High availability of generation assets allows the company to efficiently meet the requirements of its customers.



Vistra missed earnings expectations in two of the last reported quarters, beat expectations in one quarter, and earnings were on par in another quarter, resulting in an average positive surprise of 58.13%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



The company’s shares have outperformed the industry’s rally in the past year. Vistra also outperformed its sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s return in the same time frame.

Price Performance (one year)



Should you consider adding VST to your portfolio based on positive price movements and on par earnings results this season? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add VST stock to their portfolio.

Highlights of Vistra’s Q1 Earnings

Total revenues for the quarter totaled $3.93 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion by 10.7%. However, the top line increased 28.8% from $3.05 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Vistra reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 46 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 23 cents per share. In the reported quarter, the company’s retail business expanded both in volume and customer count year-over-year.



Vistra continues to repurchase shares and increase the value of its shareholders. The company executed nearly $5.2 billion in share repurchases from November 2021 through May 2, 2025, at an average price of about $31.96.

VST’s Earnings Estimates Move Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for VST’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 reflect an increase of 2.8% and 7.7%, respectively, in the last 30 days.



Factors Acting as a Tailwind for VST Stock

Vistra has a comprehensive hedging program that provides increased visibility of its long-term earnings. As of May 2, 2025, the company has hedged 100% of its expected production for 2025 and 90% of its 2026 expected production volume. The company’s comprehensive hedging program supports its near-term outlook while preserving the potential to benefit from favorable power market trends in future years.



Vistra benefits from rising demand for clean electricity across its service regions. The expansion of large-scale data centers and the electrification of oil field operations, primarily in the Permian Basin, are increasing demand for its services. Rising electricity demand from semiconductor and industrial customers, along with the addition of new residential customers, is further strengthening overall demand.



More than 95% of the commercial availability of its nuclear assets on average allowed the company to gain by catering to the increasing clean electricity demand in its service territories. Vistra’s integrated business model provides it with a core competitive advantage compared with its non-integrated competitors and remains well-positioned to create sustained, long-term value.



Vistra’s focus on clean energy generation and its 41,000 MW of generation capacity powered by a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar and battery energy storage, is well placed to reap the benefits of rising demand for clean energy.



Vistra currently holds multiple sites equipped with land and interconnection infrastructure, positioning it well for the future development of clean energy projects. As demand for clean electricity continues to grow, Vistra can leverage these sites to launch new projects and meet the increasing energy needs within its service area.

VST Stock’s ROE Higher Than its Industry

VST’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is 87.33%, way ahead of its industry average of 10.34%. ROE, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.



Vistra Stock Trading at a Premium

Vistra is currently trading at a premium valuation compared to its industry, with its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 20.61X. The industry is currently trading at 14.22X.



Vistra is currently trading at a premium compared to another operator in the industry, NextEra Energy NEE, which has a strong nuclear fleet. The current P/E- F12M ratio of NEE is 18.6X. NextEra Energy is also working to expand its clean energy operation and investing heavily to expand its clean energy portfolio.

Summing Up

Vistra continues to enjoy the benefit of rising demand for clean electricity in its service territory. More than 95% commercial availability of its generation assets allows the company to meet rising demand in its service territories.



Vistra's comprehensive hedging program and ownership of multiple sites with land and interconnects for the future development of clean energy projects will allow it to move toward more clean electricity generation.



The stock is currently trading at a premium, so it is better to remain invested in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, enjoy the benefits of dividends and look for a better entry point later.



