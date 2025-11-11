Vistra Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag, '25 Guidance Narrowed

Vistra Corp. VST reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 45.83%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $5.25 per share.



Market reacted positively to the third-quarter earnings beat, with shares gaining nearly 2% from the release and closing at $188.28 on

Nov. 10, 2025.

Total Revenues of VST

Sales for the quarter totaled $4.97 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of nearly $7 billion by 28.96%. The top line decreased 21% from $6.3 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

VST’s Operational Highlights

Fuel, purchased power costs and delivery fees amounted to $2.37 billion, up 7.24% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.21 billion.



Operating costs for the quarter totaled $655 million, up 6.33% from the year-ago quarter’s $616 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $444 million, up 8.02% from the year-ago quarter’s $411 million.



Operating income totaled $1.04 billion, down 59.85% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.59 billion.



Interest expenses and related charges amounted to $286 million, down 13.85% year over year.

VST’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.60 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 totaled $2.64 billion compared with $3.21 billion in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $1.92 billion compared with $1.65 billion a year ago.



Available liquidity of the company as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $3.71 billion, enough to meet its near-term obligations.



As of Oct. 31, 2025, Vistra executed $5.6 billion in share repurchases since November 2021. Vistra has $1.0 billion of the share repurchase authorization available, which it expects to complete by the end of 2027.

VST’s Guidance

The company has narrowed its guidance for 2025 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and ongoing operations adjusted free cash flow before growth to $5.7-$5.9 billion and $3.3-$3.5 billion, respectively.



For 2026, VST expects its Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Ongoing Operations Adjusted free cash flow before growth to be in the band of $6.8-$7.6 billion and $3.925-$4.725 billion, respectively.

VST’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Ameren Corporation AEE reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.17 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 3.3%. The bottom line also improved 16% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.87.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $4.99, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.8%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC third-quarter 2025 earnings of 86 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 13.2%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago level of 71 cents.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.68, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.20%.



NextEra Energy NEE posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 8.65%.



NEE’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 8.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.68, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.29%.











