Vistra Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Both Up Y/Y

Vistra Corp. VST reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 3.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 90 cents per share.

Total Revenues of VST

Sales for the quarter totaled $4.25 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion by 14.8%. However, the top line increased 10.5% from $3.85 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

VST’s Operational Highlights

Fuel, purchased power costs and delivery fees amounted to $1.97 billion, up 23.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.59 billion.



Operating costs for the quarter totaled $733 million, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $628 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $419 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $375 million.



Operating income totaled $515 million compared with $808 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses and related charges amounted to $303 million, up 25.7% year over year.



Vistra continues to expand its clean energy generation portfolio and is constructing various solar and storage projects to meet rising demand from customers. During the quarter, the company received approval to extend operations of its 1,268-MW Perry Nuclear Power Plant for an additional 20 years, through 2046.

VST’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.45 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $1.22 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first half of 2025 totaled $1.17 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures for the first six months of 2025 totaled $1.46 billion compared with $0.96 billion a year ago.



Available liquidity of the company as of June 30, 2025, was $2.62 billion, enough to meet its near-term obligations.

As of Aug. 2, 2025, Vistra has executed $5.4 billion in share repurchases since November 2021. Vistra had 339 million shares outstanding, representing a 30% reduction of the amount of the shares outstanding as of Nov. 2, 2021, and $1.4 billion of the share repurchase authorization remains available, which it expects to complete by the end of 2026

VST’s Guidance

The company continues to expect its 2025 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and ongoing operations adjusted free cash flow before growth to be in the band of $5.5-$6.1 billion and $3-$3.6 billion, respectively.

VST’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.89%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.51% in the last four quarters.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.7%. The bottom line inched up 14.4% from $1.25 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.61% in the last four quarters.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC second-quarter 2025 earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 5.4%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.34%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.05% in the last four quarters.





