Vistra Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vistra VST reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 46 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 23 cents per share. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Total Revenues of VST

Sales for the quarter totaled $3.93 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion by 10.7%. However, the top line increased 28.8% from $3.05 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote

VST’s Operational Highlights

Fuel, purchased power costs and delivery fees amounted to $2.45 billion, up 42.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.72 billion.



Operating costs for the quarter totaled $693 million, up 39.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $498 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $391 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $351 million.



Operating loss totaled $120 million against income of $86 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses and related charges amounted to $319 million compared with $170 million in the prior-year period.



As of May 2, 2025, Vistra executed $5.2 billion in share repurchases since November 2021. Vistra had 339.3 million shares outstanding, representing a 30% reduction of the amount of the shares outstanding on Nov. 2, 2021, and $1.5 billion of the share repurchase authorization remains available, which it expects to complete by year-end 2026.

VST’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.56 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $1.22 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2025 totaled $599 million compared with $312 million in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $768 million compared with $465 million a year ago.

VST’s Guidance

The company continues to expect its 2025 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA and ongoing operations adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Growth to be in the band of $5.5-$6.1 billion and $3.0-$3.6 billion, respectively.

VST’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

IDACORP IDA reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 6.8%.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.81 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC first-quarter 2025 earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 8.3%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $24.01 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported first-quarter 2025 loss of 4 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 5 cents by 180%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $4.51 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 13.9%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.