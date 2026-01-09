Markets
Vistra To Provide Over 2,600 MW Of Zero-Carbon Energy To Meta; VST Up Over 11% In Pre-Market

January 09, 2026 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corporation (VST), an integrated retail electricity and power generator, said on Friday that it has inked a 20-year power purchase agreement to provide over 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon energy from a combination of three different Vistra nuclear plants to support Meta Platforms, Inc.(META) operations.

Meta will purchase 2,176 MW of nuclear energy and capacity from the operating Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio.

Meta will also buy 433 MW of incremental nuclear energy and capacity from equipment upgrades to increase generation output at the Perry, Davis-Besse, and Beaver Valley plants.

"Meta's purchases under the agreements will begin in late 2026, with additional capacity added to the grid through 2034, when the full 2,609 MW of power will be online," Vistra said.  

The electricity generated at the plants will continue to move to the grid for all electricity users.

VST was up by 11.56% at $168 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

