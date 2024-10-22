Vistra price target raised to $155 from $126 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Vistra (VST) to $155 from $126 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm continues to scrutinize the valuations and cash generation of thermal and renewable power IPPs, struggling to see growth in cash EBITDAs of large renewable power developers despite billions in annual investments, the analyst tells investors. Meanwhile, thermal IPPs are expanding their gas/nuclear plants under long-term contracts and yet “no one tries to strip out their devco-related overheads or assign billions to their internal plant development capabilities,” the firm adds. Vistra remains one of the firm’s top picks for thermal and renewable power IPPs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.