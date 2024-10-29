News & Insights

Vistra price target raised to $147 from $146 at BMO Capital

October 29, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Vistra (VST) to $147 from $146 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in Utilities, Power and Renewable energy space. The next several weeks are seen as very important to near-term trading in the power sector, which could be volatile given both earnings/FERC-related events that coincide in early November, though investors should remain focused on the positive fundamental backdrop for power vs. just contract announcements as the burgeoning supply-demand shortfalls will take at least 4-5 years to address, driving higher earnings and free cash flow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

