Vistra Outperforms Industry in the Past Month: Buy or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Vistra Corp. VST have gained 12.3% in the past month compared with the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry’s growth of 1.4% and the Zacks Utilities sector’s rally of 1%.



Vistra stands to benefit from growing AI-driven power demand, backed by long-term clean energy contracts and the Cogentrix Energy acquisition and this will add 5,500 MW of reliable natural gas generation capacity.



Long-term PPAs continue to play a vital role in Vistra’s strategy, enhancing earnings visibility by expanding the contracted revenue base while still allowing it to benefit from favorable conditions in merchant power markets.

Price Performance (One Month)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another firm, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, also produces a substantial volume of clean energy from its nuclear generation assets. Constellation Energy’s shares have gained 0.2% in the past month.



Should you consider adding VST to your portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add VST stock to their portfolio.

Vistra Stock Rallies as Growth Drivers Strengthen Outlook

Vistra benefits from a fully integrated business model that combines power generation, retail electricity operations and energy storage, backed by disciplined risk management. This integrated structure helps balance supply and demand, mitigate commodity price volatility and support stable cash flows and earnings.



The company’s diversified generation fleet further enhances its growth outlook. With approximately 44,000 MW of capacity across natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar and energy storage assets, Vistra is well equipped to meet growing commercial and industrial electricity demand. Its balanced fuel mix provides operational flexibility, supports grid reliability, helps manage costs and positions the company to benefit from the ongoing clean energy transition. Vistra’s reliable generation assets will allow it to cater to the rising demand from AI-based data centers and benefit from the same.



Vistra is enhancing earnings stability through a robust hedging strategy and long-term contractual arrangements. As of May 1, 2026, the company had hedged nearly 98% of its expected generation volumes for 2026, 89% for 2027 and 65% for 2028. Additionally, management projects that nearly half of adjusted EBITDA will be generated from highly predictable sources, including long-term wholesale agreements and retail electricity operations, improving cash flow visibility and reducing earnings volatility.



Vistra has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cogentrix Energy, adding 10 modern natural gas-fired power plants with nearly 5,500 MW of generation capacity for a net purchase price of approximately $4 billion. The acquisition represents another strategic expansion initiative, enhancing Vistra’s ability to serve growing electricity demand across its key markets.



The company also maintains a disciplined capital investment strategy focused on expanding its zero-carbon nuclear fleet, increasing solar and battery storage capacity, and optimizing its natural gas assets to meet peak power needs. In addition, a lower interest-rate environment is expected to support Vistra’s financial performance by reducing borrowing costs and interest expenses.

Headwinds for Vistra

Vistra’s performance has been impacted by a significant incident at its 300-MW Moss Landing battery storage facility in California, which resulted in the facility being completely taken offline.



Additionally, as a merchant power producer, Vistra remains exposed to fluctuations in competitive electricity markets. Its ability to generate above-average margins may be constrained by growing regulatory scrutiny and evolving market regulations.

VST’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 indicates an increase of 6.65% and 1.27%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another utility, Duke Energy DUK, also produces a substantial volume of clean energy from its nuclear generation assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duke Energy’s earnings per share for 2026 has increased 0.15% in the past 60 days.

VST Stock’s ROE Higher Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”), a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.



VST’s trailing 12-month ROE is 105.64%, way ahead of its industry average of 11.09%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Duke Energy’s ROE is currently pegged at 9.73%, which is lower than its industry average.

VST Stock Is Trading at a Discount

Vistra is currently trading at a discounted valuation compared with the industry. Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 15.11X compared with the industry average of 15.49X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Energy is also trading at a discounted valuation compared with its industry.

Vistra Increases Shareholder’s Value

Vistra continues to increase its shareholders' value through the share repurchase program and dividend payments.



Capital returns also remained active, with about $600 million returned through dividends and share repurchases between year-end 2025 and May 1, 2026, and management continues to point to a multi-year cash generation outlook that supports both growth investments and continued repurchases. As of May 1, 2026, Vistra repurchased about $6.3 billion of shares since November 2021, reducing the share count by about 30%, with about $1.5 billion of authorization remaining that it expects to complete by year-end 2027.



Vistra’s management has approved an increase in dividend rate 18 times in the past five years.

Summing Up

Vistra’s robust nuclear fleet positions the company to meet the growing demand for around-the-clock, carbon-free electricity from data centers. The planned acquisition of Cogentrix Energy is expected to further enhance its generation capabilities and support rising power needs across its service territories. Supported by a diversified, multi-fuel generation portfolio and a strong emphasis on clean energy, Vistra is well positioned to capitalize on evolving trends in the energy sector.



The shutdown of the Moss Landing storage facility following the accident, along with the company’s dependence on competitive energy pricing, suggests that new investors should continue monitoring the stock and wait for a more favorable entry point before investing.



Yet, VST’s positive movement in earnings per share estimates, ROE is better than the industry, and the capital return program makes the stock attractive. It will be a good choice for the existing investors to hold their positions in the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.