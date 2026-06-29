Vistra or Public Service Enterprise: Which Utility Stock Stands Out?

The companies belonging to the Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry present an attractive investment case, underpinned by stable cash flows and predictable earnings from regulated business models. Long-term power purchase agreements cushion U.S. utilities from economic volatility, while surging power demand from AI data centers, EV adoption and manufacturing reshoring fuels growth. Continued infrastructure and technology investments support efficiency, steady earnings and reliable dividends.



The industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the global push for decarbonization. Utilities are ramping up investments in renewables such as solar, wind, battery storage and grid upgrades. The companies are also investing in nuclear energy to generate more clean electricity and reduce emissions.



Amid this backdrop, let's take a closer look at Vistra Corp. VST and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG, two utility companies that leverage their nuclear power plants to deliver reliable, carbon-free baseload electricity.



Vistra stands out with its diversified power generation portfolio and strong cash flow visibility. Its balanced mix of natural gas, nuclear, solar and battery storage assets, led by a dependable nuclear fleet, provides stable, emissions-free power generation. Supported by efficient thermal operations, expanding renewable capacity, disciplined capital allocation and robust free cash flow, Vistra is well positioned to drive long-term growth and create shareholder value.



Public Service Enterprise Group offers a solid investment proposition, supported by its regulated utility business and sizeable carbon-free nuclear generation portfolio. Through its PSE&G subsidiary, the company generates stable, predictable revenues from electric and gas distribution while continuing to invest in grid modernization. Its reliable nuclear assets, prudent financial management and consistent dividend policy provide a strong foundation for long-term earnings growth and financial stability.



Both companies possess strong fundamentals and are well positioned to benefit from favorable industry trends. A head-to-head comparison can help determine which utility stock offers the more compelling investment opportunity and superior long-term value.

VST & PEG’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicate an increase of 9.17% and 1.44%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The same for Public Service Enterprise’s 2026 earnings per share indicate an increase of 0.23% and 2027 estimates remained unchanged in the past 60 days.





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Valuation

Vistra currently appears to be trading at a discount compared with Public Service Enterprise Group on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



PEG is currently trading at 18.46X, while VST is trading at 15.77X.



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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an essential financial indicator that evaluates a company’s efficiency in generating profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. It demonstrates how well management is utilizing the capital provided to increase earnings and deliver value.



VST’s current ROE is 105.64% compared with PEG’s 12.3%.



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Capital Return Program

Dividends are regular payments made by a company to its shareholders and represent a direct way for investors to earn a return on their investment. They are an important indicator of a company’s financial health and stability, often signaling strong cash flow and consistent earnings. Utilities are known for regular dividend payments to their shareholders.



Currently, the dividend yield for Public Service Enterprise Group is 3.21%, while the same for Vistra is 0.56%.

Price Performance

Vistra’s shares have gained 10.8% in the past three months compared with Public Service Enterprise’s rally of 2.7%.

Price Performance (Three Months)



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Rounding Up

Vistra and Public Service Enterprise are both efficiently serving their customers and adding more clean power generation assets to their portfolios.



Despite the fact that both companies currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), based on the above discussion, we can clearly see that Vistra currently has an edge over Public Service Enterprise.



Vistra’s stronger earnings estimate movement, better ROE, cheaper valuation and higher share price performance make it more attractive than PEG.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.