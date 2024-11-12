Vistra Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Vistra. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,340, and 11 calls, totaling $717,072.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 1911.5, with a total volume reaching 731.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $43.6 $43.0 $42.95 $120.00 $193.2K 45 45 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $34.6 $33.5 $34.4 $120.00 $172.0K 4.3K 51 VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $60.0 $59.0 $59.58 $90.00 $59.5K 560 10 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $48.5 $48.0 $48.0 $140.00 $48.0K 192 11 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $18.3 $17.9 $18.17 $150.00 $45.4K 739 39

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vistra, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,737,954, the price of VST is down by -4.51%, reaching $139.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 106 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $158.33333333333334.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

