Vistra Launches Senior Notes Offering Due 2031 And 2036

January 12, 2026 — 09:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST) on Monday announced the launch of a private offering of senior secured notes due 2031 and senior secured notes due 2036.

The notes will be issued by Vistra Operations Company LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and will be offered to qualified institutional buyers as well as to certain non-U.S. investors.

Vistra expects to use the net proceeds to fund a portion of the consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Cogentrix Energy, for general corporate purposes including debt repayment, and to pay related fees and expenses.

