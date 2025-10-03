Markets
VST

Vistra Gets FERC Approval For Acquisition Of Natural Gas Plants From Lotus Infrastructure Partners

October 03, 2025 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vistra (VST) announced that it has received regulatory approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its previously announced acquisition of subsidiaries owning seven modern natural gas generation facilities from Lotus Infrastructure Partners. The transaction remains on track to close either this quarter or in the first quarter of 2026.

Vistra also noted that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR) has expired. The deal is still subject to approval by the New York Public Service Commission and other customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.