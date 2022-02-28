Vistra Energy's (VST) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
Vistra Energy Corp. VST reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 by 53.8%. In the year-ago quarter, VST incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents.
Revenues
For fourth-quarter 2021, operating revenues of $3,314 million were up 31.3% from $2,524 million in the prior-year period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,664 million by 28.9%.
Total revenues for 2021 were $12.1 billion, increasing 5.5% year over year but lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.3 billion by 15.4%.
Highlights of the Release
Operating costs for 2021 were $1,559 million, down 3.9% from the 2020 figure of $1,622 million.
For fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s residential customer count slipped 0.7% from the prior-year level. Retail electric volumes for the fourth quarter improved 2.4% year over year.
VST paid a $290-million dividend to shareholders. It has repurchased 7% of its outstanding shares since third-quarter 2021.
Financial Position
As of Dec 31, 2021, Vistra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1,325 million compared with $406 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had long-term debt of $10,477 million, up from $9,235 million in the comparable period of 2020.
Cash used in operating activities in 2021 was $206 million compared with cash provided by operating activities of $3,337 million in 2020.
Capital expenditures including nuclear fuel purchases and long-term service agreement prepayments for 2021 were $1,033 million compared with $1,259 million in 2020.
Vistra reduced debt by $625 million in the fourth quarter and aims to lower debt by $1.5 billion by 2022-end.
Vistra also announced plans to return a minimum of $7.5 billion to shareholders through 2026-end via share repurchases and dividends.
Guidance
Vistra Energy reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted EBITDA view in the range of $2,810-$3,310 million and adjusted free cash flow guidance within $2,070-$2,570 million.
Zacks Rank
Vistra Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Peer Releases
NextEra Energy NEE reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of 41 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. NextEra Energy’s long-term (three to five) earnings growth is projected at 8.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2022 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.6%.
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 90 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Dominion’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s 2022 earnings indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.4%.
AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 44 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 12.8%. AVANGRID’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 7.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGR’s 2023 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 13.9%.
