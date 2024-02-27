Vistra Energy (VST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vistra Energy Corp. VST is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 38.1%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Vistra Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from rising demand from its expanding retail customer volumes.



VST’s bottom line is also likely to have gained from the ongoing repurchase of shares. The company repurchased shares worth $3.26 billion or 26% of its shares through a buyback program from Nov 21, 2021 through Nov 2, 2023.



However, its bottom line is likely to have been adversely impacted by still-high interest expenses and an increase in operating expenses.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 54 cents, indicating an increase of 260% in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s fourth-quarter total revenues is pinned at $5.48 billion, indicating an increase of 41.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: Vistra Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stock to Consider

Investors can consider the following player from the same sector that has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Consolidated Water CWCO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CWCO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, increasing 2.3% in the past 60 days.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 6.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.44 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8.5%. The company’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 8.18%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 60 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.4%. Earnings increased 39.5% from the year-ago level of 43 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXC’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.42 per share, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1.3%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.69%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar





