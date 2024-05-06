Vistra Energy (VST) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vistra Energy Corp. VST is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 188.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

During the to-be-reported quarter, Vistra Energy completed the Harbor acquisition, which is expected to have helped the company to further grow its leading integrated zero-carbon generation and retail electricity business. This must have expanded VST’s retail customer volumes and boosted the top line.



VST’s bottom line is also likely to have gained from the ongoing repurchase of shares. The company repurchased shares worth $3.7 billion or 28% of its shares through a buyback program from Nov 21, 2021, through Feb 23, 2024.



However, higher interest expenses and an increase in operating expenses might offset some positives.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 255%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.17 billion, indicating a decrease of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Vistra Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. price-eps-surprise | Vistra Corp. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 1.3% in the past 60 days.



Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 9. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings remained unchanged in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $106.63 million.



Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has decreased 21% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $807 million.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.