Vistra Energy (VST) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vistra Energy Corp. VST is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 7, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.6%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Vistra Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the beginning of operation of Phase III of the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, taking the facility’s total capacity to 750 MW/3,000 MWh.



Vistra Energy’s earnings are likely to have gained from the ongoing repurchase of shares. The company has reduced 24% of its outstanding shares through a buyback program.



Extreme heat and the strong performance of its generation fleet during the third quarter are likely to have boosted its earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.02, indicating an increase of 33.77% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below.

Vistra Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Vistra Corp. price-eps-surprise | Vistra Corp. Quote

Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Spire Inc. SR is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TransAlta Corp. TAC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Ameren Corp. AEE is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.