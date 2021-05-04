Vistra Energy (VST) Posts Wider Q1 Loss Due to Storm Uri Woes

Vistra Energy Corp. VST reported a loss of $4.21 per share in the first quarter of 2021, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. Also, the bottom line came against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 11 cents per share due to the negative impact of the winter storm Uri.

Revenues

In the first quarter of 2021, operating revenues of $3,207 million improved 12.2% from $2,858 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the quarter amounted to $371 million, down 2.1% from 2020’s first-quarter figure of $379 million.



Operating loss came in at $2,583 million against the prior-year quarter’s income of $391 million.



In the first quarter of 2021, the company’s residential customer count slipped 2.3% from the prior-year quarter's level. Retail electric volumes in the first quarter rose 21.9% year over year.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2021, Vistra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $561 million compared with $406 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had long-term debt of $9,312 million, up from $9,235 million on Dec 31, 2020.



The company’s cash used in operating activities in the to-be-reported quarter was $1,653 million compared with the cash provided by operating activities of $552 million in the first three months of 2020.



Capital expenditures including nuclear fuel purchases and LTSA prepayments in the first three months of 2021 were $192 million compared with $261 million in the comparable period of 2020.

Guidance

After considering the impact of the winter storm Uri, the company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,475-$1,875 million, down from the prior expectation of $3,075-$3,475 million. Also, it anticipates total capital expenditures for 2021 to be $1,116 million.

