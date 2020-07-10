Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) closed at $18.87, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 7.3% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

VST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VST is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $13.57 billion, which would represent changes of +64.73% and +14.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VST should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.99% higher. VST is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VST has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.42.

Also, we should mention that VST has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

