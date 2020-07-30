Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $18.80, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.78%.

VST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect VST to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.43%.

VST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $13.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.32% and +14.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VST should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35.58% lower. VST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VST is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.

Investors should also note that VST has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.