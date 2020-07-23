Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) closed at $19.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.89% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.34% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

VST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect VST to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.43%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $13.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.32% and +14.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VST. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35.58% lower. VST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VST is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.36, which means VST is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VST has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.