Vistra deepens nuclear push with $3.43 bln deal for Energy Harbor

Adds shares, background

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Vistra Corp VST.N said on Monday it would buy Energy Harbor Corp ENGH.PK in a $3.43 billion deal including debt, looking to expand its nuclear power generation capacity.

The deal consists of $3 billion in cash and Energy Harbor shareholders getting a 15% stake in a newly formed subsidiary holding company called Vistra Vision.

Shares of Vistra gained 5.1% to $22.5 in premarket trade.

The deal, which underscores a push by U.S. utilities to invest in shifting to clean energy, would help Vistra add about 4,000 megawatts of nuclear capacity and about a million retail customers. The company also announced additional share buybacks worth $1 billion.

The nuclear and retail businesses of both companies will be combined, with Vistra Zero renewables and storage projects under Vistra Vision.

The unit will assume about $430 million of net debt from Energy Harbor following the deal's expected close in the second half of 2023.

Energy Harbor operates the second-largest non-regulated nuclear fleet in the United States, supplying roughly 33 terawatt hours of carbon-free power generation annually. The company was earlier known as FirstEnergy Solutions and emerged as Energy Harbor following a restructuring in 2020.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.