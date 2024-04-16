Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $67.60, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 8.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 57.5% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.55 billion, reflecting a 2.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $20.32 billion, indicating changes of +18.11% and +37.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% lower. Vistra Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.6.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

