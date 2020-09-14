Vistra Corp. (VST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Vistra Corp. (VST) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.51, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VST was $18.51, representing a -33.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.96 and a 63.81% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

VST is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). VST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports VST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.31%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 3.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VST at 3.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.