Vistra Corp. (VST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Vistra Corp. (VST) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VST was $18.4, representing a -23.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.20 and a 62.83% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

VST is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). VST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports VST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -33.78%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSEW with an increase of 19.08% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of VST at 3.97%.

