Vistra Corp. (VST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Vistra Corp. (VST) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.63, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VST was $18.63, representing a -23.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.20 and a 20.43% increase over the 52 week low of $15.47.

VST is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). VST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports VST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -96.62%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (VST)

Global X Guru Index ETF (VST)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (VST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 10.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VST at 4.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.