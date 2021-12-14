Vistra Corp. (VST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Vistra Corp. (VST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.73, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VST was $20.73, representing a -14.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.20 and a 34% increase over the 52 week low of $15.47.

VST is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). VST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports VST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -79.39%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vst Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VST as a top-10 holding:

Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an increase of 0.52% over the last 100 days. GURU has the highest percent weighting of VST at 1.56%.

