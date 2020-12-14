Vistra Corp. (VST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Vistra Corp. (VST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.28, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VST was $18.28, representing a -25.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.60 and a 61.77% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

VST is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). VST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports VST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.23%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VST as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 2.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VST at 3.89%.

