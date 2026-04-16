Vistra Corp. (VST) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Vistra Corp. (VST) was up +1.59% at $165.53. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 206.52% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.48 billion, indicating a 39.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.72 per share and a revenue of $23.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +65.78% and +32.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.9% decrease. Vistra Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vistra Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.7. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.7.

Meanwhile, VST's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.