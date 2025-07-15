Vistra Corp. (VST) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Vistra Corp. (VST) was down 1.77% at $191.37. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.32, signifying a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.26 billion, up 36.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $22.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.86% and +28.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Right now, Vistra Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vistra Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.15.

One should further note that VST currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

