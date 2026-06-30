Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Vistra Corp. (VST) was down 2.31% at $158.63. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.82%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.43, marking a 140.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.42 billion, up 50.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $23.85 billion, indicating changes of +80.99% and +34.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.38% upward. Vistra Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.44 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.