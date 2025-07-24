Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Vistra Corp. (VST) ended the recent trading session at $196.24, demonstrating a -1.94% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 46.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.26 billion, showing a 36.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

VST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $22.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.29% and +28.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.41% decrease. Vistra Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vistra Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.41, which means Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.