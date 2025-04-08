Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Vistra Corp. (VST) reached $102.06, with a -0.61% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 3.62% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.39, signifying a 504.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.3 billion, up 40.85% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $20.94 billion, indicating changes of -18% and +21.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.11% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Vistra Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.39.

We can additionally observe that VST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

