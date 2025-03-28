Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Vistra Corp. (VST) reached $119.05, with a -0.22% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Vistra Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 460.87%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.3 billion, indicating a 40.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.11 per share and a revenue of $20.94 billion, indicating changes of -12.71% and +21.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.1 of its industry.

Meanwhile, VST's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.