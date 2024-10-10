Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the latest trading day at $124.11, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 55.11% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 44.8% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.89 billion, indicating a 19.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.92% and +32.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Right now, Vistra Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Vistra Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.42. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

