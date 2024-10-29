Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Vistra Corp. (VST) ended the recent trading session at $126.66, demonstrating a -0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.24, showcasing a 0.8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.96 billion, up 21.41% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.73 per share and a revenue of $19.53 billion, indicating changes of +31.75% and +32.16%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.47% decrease. Vistra Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.37, which means Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.