Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Vistra Corp. (VST) ended the recent trading session at $162.93, demonstrating a -1.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.69%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 1.93%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 114.91%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.16 billion, showing a 27.79% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $18.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.29% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% lower. Currently, Vistra Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vistra Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.73. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.92 of its industry.

Investors should also note that VST has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

