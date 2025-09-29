Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vistra Corp. (VST) ended the recent trading session at $197.94, demonstrating a -4.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.58% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, down 66.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.34 billion, up 16.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.5 per share and revenue of $21.39 billion, indicating changes of -7.14% and +24.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.21% upward. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vistra Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.24, which means Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that VST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.