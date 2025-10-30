Vistra Corp. (VST) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed at $189.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.85% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.58%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 0.56%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $1.2 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 77.14%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.06 billion, showing a 12.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.8 per share and revenue of $20.47 billion, indicating changes of -2.86% and +18.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.63% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vistra Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.17.

Also, we should mention that VST has a PEG ratio of 2.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

